Westside Man Arrested Following Wrong-Way Chase On I-90 Near Ellensburg

A Westside man is behind bars in Kittitas County after police say he led them on a dangerous vehicle pursuit in the wrong lanes of Interstate-90 (I-90) last weekend.

The Ellensburg Police Department says it began in the early morning hours of Saturday, April 11, when officers received reports of a stolen vehicle from the area of West University Way.

A short time later, a deputy with the Kittitas County Sheriff's Office spotted the stolen vehicle traveling westbound on I-90 near Exit 101.

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When the deputy attempted to pull the vehicle over, the driver reportedly made a U-turn and fled in the wrong direction of the freeway's westbound lanes.

The deputy pursued the vehicle using the proper lanes of the freeway until spike strips were deployed, which disabled the suspect's vehicle and ended the chase.

The suspect, 45-year-old Tom Schulz of Des Moines, then reportedly fled on foot and police had initially lost sight of him, before eventually tracking him down with the assistance of officers from several other police agencies.

Schulz was arrested without further incident and booked into the Kittitas County Jail for vehicle prowling, possession of a stolen vehicle, and attempting to elude law enforcement.

His bail has been set at $300,000.