Okanogan County Woman Facing 25 Counts Of Animal Cruelty

An Okanogan County woman is facing 25 counts of animal cruelty after authorities seized nearly three dozen dogs from her home in Riverside last month.

The Okanogan County Sheriff's Office says deputies arrested 58-year-old Tina Stratemeyer at around 9:45 a.m. on Monday following the completion of a criminal investigation, and subsequently booked her into the Okanogan County Jail on 13 counts of first-degree animal cruelty and 12 counts of second-degree animal cruelty.

The long litany of charges against Stratemeyer stems from the seizure of 32 dogs at her home on May 18, all of which were found to be suffering from varying degrees of malnutrition and dehydration.

Since the seizure, the number of dogs in protective custody has increased to 40, after one of the animals gave birth to a litter of eight puppies.

Sheriff's officials say since being seized and sheltered, all of the dogs have been receiving proper nutritional and veterinary care in a safe environment, and many are already showing significant health improvements.

Sheriff Jodie Barcus says investigations involving animal cruelty and neglect are typically more challenging than those related to other crimes, and she's grateful for the cooperation of the community and the numerous animal welfare organizations who've helped in bringing Stratemeyer to justice.

Police say Stratemeyer has previously been arrested for animal abuse and, at the time the dogs were seized, was only allowed to legally possess one dog, per the conditions of a probational release agreement.

She remains behind bars following a preliminary hearing in Okanogan County Superior Court on Tuesday, when her bail was set at $15,000.