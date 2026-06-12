Ellensburg Woman Arrested After Alleged Vandalism, High-Speed Pursuit

An Ellensburg woman is facing several criminal charges for allegedly leading police on a brief high-speed pursuit after vandalizing an ex-boyfriend's property.

The Ellensburg Daily Record says deputies with the Kittitas County Sheriff's Office responded to a residence in Cle Elum early Monday after a man called 9-1-1 to report his ex-girlfriend, 61-year-old Karen Christine Mack, had broken a window using a snow shovel and slashed one of the tires on his vehicle.

Deputies observed Mack leaving the scene in her vehicle as they arrived at the location and attempted to pull her over, but she reportedly fled, leading them on a pursuit that reached speeds in excess of 80 mph on Interstate-90.

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When the chase reached the Ellensburg city limits, deputies say Mack exceeded the speed limit by at least 20 mph in at least one location before finally stopping in the parking lot of her apartment complex where she was placed under arrest without further incident.

She was booked into the Kittitas County Jail on charges of attempting to elude law enforcement and second-degree malicious mischief.

At her initial appearance in Kittitas County Superior Court this week, Mack's bail was established at $5,000.

She has since bonded out pending an arraignment hearing on June 11.