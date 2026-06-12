Manson Man Injured In Two-Vehicle Accident On SR-970 Near Cle Elum

One person has injuries following a two-vehicle accident in Kittitas County on Friday morning.

The Washington State Patrol says it happened at around 7:10 a.m. at the junction of Teanaway Road and State Route 970 about seven miles east of Cle Elum, when 67-year-old Susan D. Daniels of Lake Stevens ran a stop sign in her SUV and was struck by a sedan driven by 27-year-old Justus J. Torres of Manson.

Torres suffered unspecified injuries in the collision and was transported to Confluence Health Hospital in Wenatchee for treatment, while Daniels escaped without injury.

Troopers say charges are pending against Daniels for causing the crash and it's not yet known if intoxicants played a role in the incident.