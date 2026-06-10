Homeless Encampment Removed From Beehive Area Of Wenatchee Foothills

Police in Chelan County assisted with the removal of an unauthorized homeless encampment in a rural area in the Wenatchee Foothills on Tuesday.

The Chelan County Sheriff's Office says the encampment was located on Beehive Road, where deputies arrived to discover a significant accumulation of trash and other debris at the location.

Deputies quickly determined the encampment had been established on private property without proper consent, and the owners were contacted to assist with implementing a plan for its immediate removal.

Get our free mobile app

The individuals living at the encampment were contacted and issued trespassing notices before assisting with cleaning up the trash and debris at the site, collecting their belongings, and leaving the area.

In a written statement issued Wednesday, Sheriff Mike Morrison said, "While we will remain mindful of the challenge many individuals experiencing homelessness face, we continue working with county programs and community partners to connect individuals with available resources, while balancing the rights of property owners and the needs of our communities."

The occupants of the Beehive Road encampment were sheltering in a travel trailer that they also removed from the site.