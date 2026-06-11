Wenatchee Woman Jailed For DUI After Crashing Into Streetlights In Moses Lake

A Wenatchee woman is behind bars in Grant County after a single-vehicle accident in Moses Lake on Wednesday afternoon.

The Moses Lake Police Department says it happened at around 2:30 p.m. in the 200 block of West Broadway Avenue when 53-year-old Tanya Robinson lost control of her sedan, which went off the roadway and struck two streetlights and a trash can.

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Authorities say Robinson was driving under the influence and escaped the crash without injury.

She was arrested and booked into the Grant County Jail for DUI and possession of a methamphetamine.