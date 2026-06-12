Easton Man Pleads Not Guilty To Allegations Of Strangling His Wife

An Easton man will stand trial for allegedly trying to strangle his wife, after pleading not guilty to assault charges.

The Ellensburg Daily Record says the plea was entered by 31-year-old Humberto Diaz-Acosta in Kittitas County Superior Court on June 4.

Acosta has been charged with second- and fourth-degree assault (domestic violence) and interfering with reports of domestic violence in connection to an incident at a residence in the 400 block of Railroad Street in Easton on the morning of May 31.

Court documents indicate Acosta and his wife were quarrelling over their impending divorce when he allegedly grabbed her around the neck and pressed his forearm to her throat in an attempt to strangle her.

Police say after breaking free, Acosta's wife then reportedly attempted to call 9-1-1 using her cell phone, but Acosta took it from her, forcing her to use her daughter's cell phone to eventually call for help.

Acosta was arrested and booked into the Kittitas County Jail with a bail of $25,000.

His trial is scheduled for July 27.