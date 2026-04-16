Ohme Gardens Re-Opens For New Season, None The Worse After December Storms

An iconic landmark for locals and travelers alike in the Wenatchee Valley is now open once again.

On Wednesday, Ohme Gardens began welcoming visitors for its 2026 season, after being closed for its annual hibernation during the winter months.

The popular destination for everything from music concerts and upscale weddings to those seeking the solace of nature just to read a book on their lunch break managed to survive being damaged during a series of strong storms that pushed through the region in December that brought widespread flooding and landslides to other parts of North Central Washington.

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"It (Ohme Gardens) did okay during the storms we had in December," says Chelan County Commissioner Shon Smith. "The wind storm we had prior to that earlier in the year, when we had all the trees come down and hanging over the cliffs, was much worse. There was a lot of work done up there in the aftermath of that event with helicopters being used to remove the downed trees."

Smith says although Ohme has rebounded nicely since suffering significant damages from the storm in February, 2025, there will be more work done using helicopters at the park to start the season.

"We're going to have some helicopter work being done on Thursday (April 16) because Sullivan's Pool up there has some tree work that needs to be done. That's going to delay the daily opening of Ohme until 11 a.m."

The one-of-a-kind, 40-acre attraction that was built in the early 1930s is open seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. through Oct. 15.

General admission fees and fees for special events are required. For more information, click here.