Freeze Warning Issued For Parts Of NCW, Columbia Basin

Despite the calendar having turned to spring nearly a month ago, it appears that North Central Washington isn't quite done with chilly temperatures just yet.

The National Weather Service office in Spokane has issued a Freeze Warning for parts of the region through the overnight and early morning hours of Thursday.

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Forecasters say low temperatures could drop to the upper 20s and low 30s in places including the Wenatchee and Upper Wenatchee Valleys, the Waterville Plateau, and portions of the Columbia Basin.

Map of Thursday's Freeze Warning for North Central Washington/Columbia Basin - photo credit: Google Map of Thursday's Freeze Warning for North Central Washington/Columbia Basin - photo credit: Google loading...

Some of the cities that could be impacted by the freezing temps include Beverly; Cashmere; Chelan; Desert Aire; East Wenatchee; Entiat; Ephrata; George; Malaga; Manson; Mattawa; Moses Lake; Othello; Quincy; Royal City; Vantage; Warden; and Waterville, as well as No. 1 and No. 2 Canyons in the Cascade foothills near the Wenatchee Valley.

The freezing temperatures could damage or even kill sensitive plants and seedlings at professional growing operations such as farms and orchards, as well as in private residential gardens, and could also damage uninsulated outdoor plumbing.

The Warning is currently scheduled to go into effect at 2 a.m. on Thursday and last for six hours, expiring at 8 a.m.