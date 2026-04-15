Republic Man Suffers Severe Burns In Late-Night House Fire

A Ferry County man remains hospitalized following a house fire in Republic on Monday night.

The Ferry County Sheriff's Office says crews with Ferry County Emergency District No. 1 and Ferry/Okanogan Fire Protection District No. 13 responded to the blaze on Lower Jefferson Avenue at around 11 p.m. and arrived at the scene to discover the home partially engulfed in flames.

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They also spotted the home's lone occupant trapped by the flames with their clothes on fire on the front porch.

Firefighters quickly reached the man and dragged him clear of the home, where the flames on his clothing were extinguished.

The man was initially transported to the Ferry County Hospital in Republic for treatment but was later flown to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle due to the severity of the burn injuries he suffered during the fire.

His current medical status was not available.

The blaze inflicted significant damages to the home and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.