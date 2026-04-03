Man Arrested In Connection To Rash Of Copper Thefts At Central WA Farms

Man Arrested In Connection To Rash Of Copper Thefts At Central WA Farms

Unique AI-generated image

A Pasco man is behind bars in connection with a rash of thefts at farms in South Central Washington.

35-year-old Ricardo Perez-Ventura was arrested Thursday following a months-long, multi-agency investigation for his role in the thefts, which police say impacted scores of agricultural operations in Franklin County.

NewsRadio 560 KPQ logo
Get our free mobile app

Investigators say the areas around the towns of Connell and Eltopia were the hardest hit by the thieves, who caused approximately $90,000 in damages in their quest to steal copper wire from irrigation systems and other infrastructure.

Ventura was booked into the Franklin County Corrections Center on charges of theft and attempted theft; malicious mischief; criminal trespassing; trafficking in stolen property; and possession of a controlled substance.

A Pasco man is behind bars in connection with a rash of thefts at farms in Central Washington.

The Five Best Ski Resorts in Washington State

Washington boasts countless ski resorts for both beginners and advanced skiers alike. So, where should you hit the slopes this winter? Read on to find out the five best ski resorts in Washington State.

Gallery Credit: Rik Mikals

Filed Under: news
Categories: KPQ News

More From NewsRadio 560 KPQ