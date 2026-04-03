Man Arrested In Connection To Rash Of Copper Thefts At Central WA Farms

A Pasco man is behind bars in connection with a rash of thefts at farms in South Central Washington.

35-year-old Ricardo Perez-Ventura was arrested Thursday following a months-long, multi-agency investigation for his role in the thefts, which police say impacted scores of agricultural operations in Franklin County.

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Investigators say the areas around the towns of Connell and Eltopia were the hardest hit by the thieves, who caused approximately $90,000 in damages in their quest to steal copper wire from irrigation systems and other infrastructure.

Ventura was booked into the Franklin County Corrections Center on charges of theft and attempted theft; malicious mischief; criminal trespassing; trafficking in stolen property; and possession of a controlled substance.

A Pasco man is behind bars in connection with a rash of thefts at farms in Central Washington.