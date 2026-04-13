Investigation Underway After Body Found In Crab Creek Near Beverly

An investigation is underway in Grant County after the recovery of a body near Beverly over the weekend.

The Grant County Sheriff's Office says the body was discovered in the waters of Crab Creek by a kayaker on Saturday evening.

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Deputies used a drone to pinpoint the exact location of the remains and carried out a recovery operation with the assistance of crews from Grant County Fire District No. 8 and Royal Slope Fire & Rescue on Sunday.

Officials say accessing the body proved challenging due to an overgrowth of dense vegetation at the site.

Authorities haven't revealed the gender or approximate age of the decedent, nor if they suspect any foul play in the person's death.

The body is now in the care of the Grant County Coroner's Office with an autopsy pending.