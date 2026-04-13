Driver Injured In Single-Vehicle Rollover Accident On I-90 Near Kittitas

A Westside man has injuries following a single-vehicle accident in Kittitas County on Saturday morning.

The Washington State Patrol says it happened at around 11:40 a.m. on Interstate-90 a few miles east of Renslow near the town of Kittitas when 58-year-old Moses G. Perry of Chimacum lost control of his pickup truck, overcorrected, rolled, and came to rest off the roadway in the median.

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Perry suffered unspecified injuries in the crash and was transported to Kittitas Valley Hospital for treatment.

Troopers say defective equipment was to blame for the accident, which did not involve drug or alcohol impairment and remains under investigation.