Central WA Fire Officials Warning Of Spring Hazards For Open Burning

Fire officials in Central Washington are warning the public about the potential dangers associated with burning yard waste during the spring season.

The Kittitas County Sheriff's Office says despite the mild weather, it's the windy conditions which are quite typical during the springtime that create the biggest conditional concerns for at-home burns.

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Sheriff's officials are reminding residents that the Kittitas County Code specifies that open burning is only legally allowed when winds are blowing at a speed that's less than 10 mph.

In addition, fire officials are also reminding county residents about the following rules for burning:

It is illegal to burn garbage, trash, and rubbish, or use a burn barrels for the disposal of any materials, legal or illegal

Open burning within 50 feet of any structure or combustible material is strictly prohibited

Burns piles are to be no greater than ten feet in diameter, unless prior approval is obtained from the local fire marshal and fire district

Burns piles are to be no greater than ten feet in diameter, unless prior approval is obtained from the local fire marshal and fire district Only one active burn pile is allowed on any property at any given time

Piles reserved for future burning may only be stored at any property for up to twelve months

Property owners are responsible for mitigating any and all conditions which might cause a fire to spread prior to its ignition

A method for extinguishing any open burn, such as buckets or hoses containing or connected to water or a water supply, shovels, fire extinguishers, and heavy equipment, shall be present at the site of any burn at all times

For more information regarding Kittitas County's rules for open burning, residents can contact their local fire district office or the county fire marshal's office.