Ballots Mailed In Second Attempt To Pass Kittitas School District Levy

Officials with the Kittitas School District are hoping that voters will change their minds and pass a four-year replacement levy in this month's special election that they rejected just two months ago.

Ballots are going out this week for the levy, which is seeking $1.9 million by increasing taxes on assessed property values in the district by an average of $35 annually between 2027 to 2030.

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The levy will assist with the funding of educational programs and day-to-day operations.

It was defeated by only 15 votes (468 to 453) in February's special election and requires a simple majority for passage.

A companion levy for technology improvements passed by a single vote (455 to 454) in February's special election, and district officials decided that outcome combined with the replacement levy's close call provided enough momentum for them to try again with voters.

The school district says the levy comprises roughly 19% of its annual budget.

The special election that will decide the latest fate of the levy will take place on April 28, with all ballots requiring return by 8 p.m. that day.