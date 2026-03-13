A major mountain pass in Washington State is currently closed and treacherous driving conditions are occurring throughout North Central Washington as a sudden, late-winter storm pushes over the region.

The National Weather Service office in Spokane issued a Winter Weather Advisory at around 6 a.m. Friday after about two inches of heavy, wet snow piled up in places like the Wenatchee Valley, while the Waterville Plateau received roughly four inches.

The advisory also covers the three major mountain passes over the Cascade Mountains, where travel has been heavily impacted by heavy snow.

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The Washington State Department of Transportation posted chain requirements for U.S. Highway 97 over Blewett Pass, Interstate-90 over Snoqualmie Pass, and U.S. Highway 2 over Stevens Pass overnight, which continued into the morning hours when Snoqualmie eventually closed.

The initial closure happened at around 7:15 a.m. and impacted only the westbound lanes, with the eastbound lanes remaining open for about another hour before they too were shut down due to numerous spinouts and collisions caused by the foul weather.

There is currently no estimated time for the reopening of Snoqualmie Pass, and motorists are being advised to drive with caution wherever they might experience the snowy conditions and to prepare for late-season wintertime driving for at least the remainder of today.

Forecasters are expecting the snow to change over to rain or a rain/snow mix for the region's valley floors by late morning, and the entire region is supposed to receive sunny skies with highs in the mid-40s on Saturday - which should melt much of whatever snow manages to stick throughout today.

Conditions on the mountain passes are also expected to improve by tomorrow as well.

This is a developing story. Check back frequently for updates at this page and follow NewsRadio 560 KPQ's breaking coverage over the air (at AM 560 & FM 101.7) and on Facebook.