2nd Annual Missing & Murdered Indigenous Women & People March Held In Wenatchee

The second annual march for Missing & Murdered Indigenous Women & People took place in Wenatchee on Tuesday afternoon.

Several dozen supporters gathered in front of the Numerica Performing Arts Center on Wenatchee Avenue at around noon before marching five blocks south to Centennial Park, where a brief rally was held featuring speeches and a moment of reflection.

The event is one of hundreds held across the nation every year on May 5 that's designed to bring awareness to the staggering and disproportionate number of Native Americans who go missing or are the victims of homicide in the United States.

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“For me, it is important to show up as a voice for the Indigenous women, men, children and two spirit individuals who were taken too soon," said march co-organizer Shelly Nelson. "They are not forgotten and their absence is felt far beyond their blood relatives. They are important to us and we will continue to talk about and advocate on their behalf. When they are no longer able, we will be their voice.”

photo credit: Chris Hansen photo credit: Chris Hansen loading...

Fellow co-organizer, Amanda Keewatinawin, echoed Nelson's sentiments. “I feel despite it being a bit smaller this year due it was still a great event, and I really appreciate those who came out to show support and who stood with us and help raise awareness for our Indigenous communities and relatives. Having events like this in Wenatchee is so important, and I’m grateful for the women I’ve become friends with and who have helped make it happen these last two years.”

Many of the participants donned clothing and carried signs calling for the remembrance of those Natives who have been murdered or are missing, and also wore a hand print of red paint over their mouths to signify the silencing of Indigenous women and girls regarding the issue.

Event organizers added that this year's march and rally would not have been possible without the support of the local community.

Missing & Murdered Indigenous Women & People March organizers (from left to right) Cascadia Marson-Weaver; Shelly Nelson; Amanda Keewatinawin; and Madison Olson (photo credit: Chris Hansen, Townsquare Media) Missing & Murdered Indigenous Women & People March organizers (from left to right) Cascadia Marson-Weaver; Shelly Nelson; Amanda Keewatinawin; and Madison Olson (photo credit: Chris Hansen, Townsquare Media) loading...

“We are so fortunate to have support from local organizations for this event," explained co-organizer Madison Olson. "We would like to give special thanks to the Wenatchee Public Library for holding space for us to make posters as well as the NCW Democrats for lending us a megaphone. Because we are not receiving any funding, their contributions were instrumental in making this event accessible and streamlined for us as organizers as well as the community members who took the time out of their afternoon to stand in solidarity with us.”

According to the National Institute of Justice, more than 4 in 5 American Indian and Alaska Native women (84.3%) have experienced violence during their lifetimes, while in Washington State, Indigenous people make up 2% of the general population but account for 5% of all unsolved cases involving missing or murdered individuals.