Fiber Install Project Near East Wenatchee Expected To Impact Vehicle, Pedestrian Traffic

A project to install fiber internet infrastructure in Douglas County is expected to impact vehicle and pedestrian traffic over the next three months.

Officials with Douglas County say the work involves two separate contractors that will be installing subterranean fiber lines and conduits just outside East Wenatchee along North Baker Avenue from 19th Street Northeast to 23rd Street Northeast, and along 23rd Street Northeast to Northwest Cascade Avenue.

Get our free mobile app

The project is expected to run through May and is part of a larger endeavor that is scheduled to expand fiber services southward into the city limits of East Wenatchee.

During the project, officials say motorists and pedestrians should plan for lane shifts; turn and bike lane closures; sidewalk detours; and intermittent traffic control measures.

All roads impacted by the project will have continuous local and emergency traffic access during the work.