DNA Confirms Victim Identity In 2011 Unsolved Grant County Murder

Police in Grant County are asking for the public's assistance with solving a 15-year-old homicide investigation.

The Grant County Sheriff's Office says it has only recently identified the remains of a murder victim found on Nov. 23, 2011 near Potholes Reservoir.

Investigators say DNA testing was used to identify the body of Jorge Palayo-Rodriguez of Othello, who was 39 years old when he was discovered shot to death.

Sheriff's officials say they submitted samples of Palayo-Rodriguez's DNA for testing shortly after his body was found almost 15 years ago, but the results were inconclusive.

Authorities say the recent DNA match was made thanks to advanced technologies which linked Palayo-Rodriguez's identity to a blood relative.

Although the mystery of Palayo-Rodriguez's identity has now been solved, his murder case has not been, and police are asking anyone with information regarding the case to contact the Grant County Sheriff's Office at 509-762-1160 and reference Case #11GS15427.