An Ephrata man is in custody after reportedly starting a fire and attacking a resident at an apartment complex Thursday morning.

Fire Reported at Ephrata Apartment Complex

The Ephrata Police Department was called to the 10 block of Basin Street SW following a report of a disturbance.

Resident Injured While Trying to Extinguish Flames

When officers arrived, they found that a fire had been set at the door of an apartment and had already been extinguished. A 66-year-old resident had burn injuries to his hand from trying to put out the flames.

Emergency responders provided treatment, and the victim was later released from Samaritan Hospital with minor injuries.

Police Identify and Locate Suspect Through Surveillance

Officers quickly reviewed surveillance footage from the complex and identified 39-year-old Oscar Ramirez-Reyes, a transient in the Ephrata area, as the suspect.

Police, with assistance from the Grant County Sheriff’s Office, conducted a search lasting about 30 minutes. They located Ramirez-Reyes hiding behind a grocery store on the 1100 block of Basin Street SW.

Arrest Made With K9 Assistance

He was arrested without incident after a K9 unit was brought in to assist. Ramirez-Reyes was booked into Grant County Jail on charges of first-degree arson, fourth-degree assault, and third-degree malicious mischief.

Authorities Urge Safety and Vigilance

Authorities thanked responding agencies for their support during the investigation.

Police continue to urge residents to report suspicious activity immediately and reminded the public that safety precautions, including fire prevention measures, are important in apartment complexes.