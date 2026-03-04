Wenatchee Man Admits Intent to Deliver Fentanyl Pills
A Wenatchee man pleaded guilty to possession of fentanyl with intent to deliver last Friday.
Traffic Stop Led to Fentanyl Arrest
READ MORE: Pride Banners Eliminated Under New East Wenatchee City Policy
According to the Ellensburg Daily Record, 52-year-old Shad Collins was arrested in January 2024 when a Kittitas County Sheriff's deputy found nearly 146 grams of fentanyl pills in his possession during a traffic stop at Tjossem Road and South Canyon Road.
Plea Agreement Reached Before Trial
Collins' trial was supposed to start on Monday, March 2; however, his attorney told Kittitas County Superior Court that a plea agreement with prosecutors had been reached.
Prior Criminal Record
Collins faces up to five years in prison for witness tampering and possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver. He has a criminal history that includes bail jumping, burglary, theft, and possession of stolen property.
10 Alternative Rock Songs Written Under the Influence of Alcohol or Drugs
Gallery Credit: Philip Trapp