A Wenatchee man pleaded guilty to possession of fentanyl with intent to deliver last Friday.

Traffic Stop Led to Fentanyl Arrest

According to the Ellensburg Daily Record, 52-year-old Shad Collins was arrested in January 2024 when a Kittitas County Sheriff's deputy found nearly 146 grams of fentanyl pills in his possession during a traffic stop at Tjossem Road and South Canyon Road.

Plea Agreement Reached Before Trial

Collins' trial was supposed to start on Monday, March 2; however, his attorney told Kittitas County Superior Court that a plea agreement with prosecutors had been reached.

Prior Criminal Record

Collins faces up to five years in prison for witness tampering and possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver. He has a criminal history that includes bail jumping, burglary, theft, and possession of stolen property.