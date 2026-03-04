Pride Banners Eliminated Under New East Wenatchee Policy

Pride Banners Eliminated Under New East Wenatchee Policy

The East Wenatchee City Council has adopted a new banner policy restricting displays on city property to city-sponsored events, a move that will eliminate Pride banners from city light poles.

New Policy Defines Banners as Government Speech

Councilmembers have spent the last six months discussing possible changes to the banner program, with several meetings focused on whether the city’s previous “equity and diversity” theme should remain part of the policy.

Under the newly approved rules, banners on city property “are not a forum for free expression by the public” and instead “will only be displayed by the city as an expression of the city's own programs, policies or causes.”

In the past, nonprofits and other community groups could apply to display banners if their proposals fit within a pre-approved set of event themes.

Events Eligible for Street Banners

The city reviewed applications and determined whether they qualified. That application process is now eliminated. Instead, the policy outlines a specific list of city-recognized events eligible for street banners in the city.

  • First nonstop transpacific flight anniversary
  • Washington State Apple Blossom
  • Festival Classy Chassis
  • Pangborn Festival of Flight
  • Havana Nights
  • Winter Welcome & Happy Holidays
  • Wings ’N Wishes Tree Lighting
  • Veterans Day (in conjunction with the Wenatchee Downtown Association)
  • Independence Day
  • Memorial Day

Public Comment Focused on Pride Displays

The city will produce and install its own banners for those events. The council approved the policy change despite large community outcry.

