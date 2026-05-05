Update: Traffic Cleared After SUV Towing Trailer Crashes on George Sellar Bridge

Update: Traffic Cleared After SUV Towing Trailer Crashes on George Sellar Bridge

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Traffic is flowing normally after a single-vehicle accident backed traffic up to State Route 28 from Rock Island.

What We Know About the Crash

East Wenatchee Police Department said it happened just after 11:40 a.m. when an SUV towing a trailer crashed, which resulted in the trailer halfway leaning over the side of the bridge.

Officers cleared the scene approximately a half-hour later.

There were no injuries reported.

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Gallery Credit: Randy Kirby

Filed Under: east wenatchee, george sellar bridge
Categories: KPQ News

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