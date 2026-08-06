Get In The Conga Line At East Wenathchee’s Havana Nights Event

East Wenatchee’s Havana Nights is August 8th

East Wenatchee’s Havana Nights is August 8th

City of East Wenatchee/CANVA

East Wenatchee is celebrating summer with a cool Cuban-vibed street party on Saturday, August 8th.

"Havana Nights" is a night of Cuban music, car culture, and even the hand-rolled cigars the island nation is famous for.

Admission is free, and children are welcome to attend the family-friendly event.

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East Wenatchee events coordinator Trina Elmes is working with co-host Clearwater Saloon for the 4th annual event. Visitors will enjoy a vibrant street fair with live Cuban music, dancing, a car show, a beer garden, and food trucks.

Organizers have lined up an authentic Cuban band, Son Los Que Son, to get everyone in the mood to dance the mambo, cha-cha, and salsa. The city has coined the phrase "Drums will play and hips will sway," so plan to join the conga line!

City of East Wenatchee
City of East Wenatchee

The street party will be held on Valley Mall Parkway near Gateway Park at the foot of Ninth Street from 6pm to 10pm

Enjoy delicious food fare from street vendors and food trucks.

Clearwater will host a beer garden and cigar bar for aficionados 18 and older to enjoy hand-rolled cigars

Havana Nights Car Show in East Wenatchee

Tying into the Havana Nights theme, a car show will include pre-1970 or newer classic vehicles that have the Havana vibe. Cuba is essentially a living museum for classic cars today after the U.S. embargo was enacted after the Cuban revolution and Castro banned American auto imports. Car show participants can pre-register here

City of East Wenatchee
City of East Wenatchee
City of East Wenatchee
City of East Wenatchee

Visitors are encouraged to use the public parking lot at 640 Valley Mall Parkway and additional parking spaces within a 3-minute walk of the event, mostly on side streets.

2026 Havana Nights Street Fair Image: East Wenatchee
2026 Havana Nights Street Fair Image: East Wenatchee

For more information, visit the East Wenatchee event page 

Make-A-Wish Car Show

The Panhandle Council of Car Clubs, host the Classic Car Show benefitting Make-A-Wish.
It is known all over the Texas Panhandle as the Make-A-Wish Car Show.

The event took place March 5th and 6th, 2022 and this marked the 37th year showing off these amazing cars.

Proceeds from the event benefit the Make-A-Wish Foundation North Texas.

Gallery Credit: Lori Crofford

 

 

Filed Under: 2024 Washington Apple Blossom Festival, City of East Wenatchee, east wenatchee
Categories: Articles, KPQ News, Local News

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