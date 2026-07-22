Washington’s Best Ice Cream Spots Anytime Of Year
Where are the best places to get ice cream in Washington State?
There is plenty of hot, summer weather ahead, so find the best ice cream shops in Washington and enjoy a scoop or two.
PBS compiled a list; did your favorite get a mention?
We are going to categorize the list by region:
Eastern Washington;
Spokane
The Scoop Ice Cream
1001 W 25th Ave, Spokane, WA 99203
Website
Pullman
Ferdinand’s Ice Cream Shoppe
2035 Ferdinand’s Ln, Washington State University
Website
Ellensburg
Winegars Homemade Ice Cream
Ellensburg, WA 98926
Website
Western Washington;
Duvall
CC’s Ice Cream and Espresso
15525 Maine St NE
Lynden
Edaleen Dairy
9593 Washington 539, Lynden, WA 98264
Website
Elevated Ice Cream
631 Water St, Port Townsend, WA 98368
Website
4721 California Ave SW, Seattle, WA 98116
Website
Molly Moon’s
Wallingford, Queen Anne, U Village, Capitol Hill, Madrona, 19th & Mercer
Website
Ice Cream Renaissance
1925 Main St, Vancouver, WA 98660
Website
Ice Cream Social
2914 6th Ave
Website
Kapaws Iskreme
21 Front St NE, Coupeville, WA 98239
Website
Bellingham
Mallard Ice Cream
1323 Railroad Ave, Bellingham, WA 98225
Website
Olympic Mountain Ice Creamery
221 W Bambi Farms Rd, Shelton, WA 98584
Website
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