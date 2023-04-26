Here come's the kick-off to warmer weather and ice cream eating season! Do we have to limit the enjoyment of ice cream to warmer weather? Of course not but where are the best places to get ice cream in Washington State?
PBS compiled a list, did your favorite get a mention?
We are going to categorize the list by region:
Eastern Washington; Spokane Brain Freeze Creamery
9608 E Montgomery Ave, Spokane Valley, WA 99206
Website Yummy strawberry ice cream on a hand dipped cone at Brain Freeze Creamery Instagram Yummy strawberry ice cream on a hand dipped cone at Brain Freeze Creamery Instagram Spokane Mary Lou’s
821 N Evergreen Rd, Spokane Valley, WA 99216
Website Mary Lou's Milk Bottle in Spokane facebook Mary Lou's Milk Bottle in Spokane facebook Spokane The Scoop Ice Cream
1001 W 25th Ave, Spokane, WA 99203
Website The Scoop Ice Cream in Spokane facebook The Scoop Ice Cream in Spokane facebook Pullman Ferdinand’s Ice Cream Shoppe
2035 Ferdinand’s Ln, Washington State University
Website Ferdinand's Ice Creamery credit: WSU Ferdinand's Ice Creamery credit: WSU Ellensburg Winegars Homemade Ice Cream
Ellensburg, WA 98926
Website Winegar's Coffee & Creamery facebook Winegar's Coffee & Creamery facebook
Western Washington;
Duvall CC’s Ice Cream and Espresso
15525 Maine St NE
CC's Espresso & Ice Cream facebook CC's Espresso & Ice Cream facebook Lynden Edaleen Dairy
9593 Washington 539, Lynden, WA 98264
Website Edaleen Dairy Ice Cream in Lynden facebook Edaleen Dairy Ice Cream in Lynden facebook Port Townsend Elevated Ice Cream
631 Water St, Port Townsend, WA 98368
Website Elevated Ice Cream Shop facebook Elevated Ice Cream Shop facebook Seattle Full Tilt
White Center, Columbia City, U-District, Ballard
Website Full Tilt ice cream sundae facebook Full Tilt ice cream sundae facebook
Seattle Husky Deli
4721 California Ave SW, Seattle, WA 98116
Website Husky Deli in West Seattle facebook Husky Deli in West Seattle facebook Vancouver Ice Cream Renaissance
1925 Main St, Vancouver, WA 98660
Website Cinnamon Roll ice cream at Ice Cream Renaissance facebook Cinnamon Roll ice cream at Ice Cream Renaissance facebook Tacoma Ice Cream Social
2914 6th Ave
Website Coconut Rocky Road from Ice Cream Social in Tacoma facebook Coconut Rocky Road from Ice Cream Social in Tacoma facebook Bellingham Rocket Donuts
306 W. Holly St. (Corner of Holly and Bay, Downtown Bellingham) and 1021 Harris Ave. Bellingham, WA 98225
Website Primarily a donut shop, Rocket Donuts is popular for it's locally produced Acme Ice Cream facebook Primarily a donut shop, Rocket Donuts is popular for it's locally produced Acme Ice Cream facebook Coupeville Kapaws Iskreme
21 Front St NE, Coupeville, WA 98239
Website Kapaws Iskreme in Coupeville, WA facebook Kapaws Iskreme in Coupeville, WA facebook Bellingham Mallard Ice Cream
1323 Railroad Ave, Bellingham, WA 98225
Website Ice cream flight at Mallard Ice Cream shop facebook Ice cream flight at Mallard Ice Cream shop facebook Seattle Molly Moon’s
Wallingford, Queen Anne, U Village, Capitol Hill, Madrona, 19th & Mercer
Website Molly Moon's ice cream flight facebook Molly Moon's ice cream flight facebook Poulsbo Mora Ice Creamery
139 Madrone Ln N, Bainbridge Island, WA 98110
Website Mora Ice Creamery in Poulsbo facebook Mora Ice Creamery in Poulsbo facebook Seattle Old School Frozen Custard
1316 E Pike St, Seattle, WA 98122
Website Ice cream's creamier cousin Old School Frozen Custard's Banana Cream facebook Ice cream's creamier cousin Old School Frozen Custard's Banana Cream facebook Olympia Olympic Mountain Ice Creamery
221 W Bambi Farms Rd, Shelton, WA 98584
Website Pear Huckleberry Sorbet from Olympic Mountain Ice Cream in Shelton facebook Pear Huckleberry Sorbet from Olympic Mountain Ice Cream in Shelton facebook Whidbey Island Whidbey Island Ice Cream
Various
Website Whidbey Island ice cream facebook Whidbey Island ice cream facebook Poulsbo Viking Feast Ice Cream
20373 Viking Ave NW
Website