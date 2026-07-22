Washington’s Best Ice Cream Spots Anytime Of Year

Washington’s Best Ice Cream Spots Anytime Of Year

Ferdinand's Ice Creamery at WSU photo credit; WSU

Where are the best places to get ice cream in Washington State?

There is plenty of hot, summer weather ahead, so find the best ice cream shops in Washington and enjoy a scoop or two.

PBS compiled a list; did your favorite get a mention?

We are going to categorize the list by region:

Eastern Washington;

Spokane

 The Scoop Ice Cream

1001 W 25th Ave, Spokane, WA 99203
Website

The Scoop Ice Cream in Spokane facebook
The Scoop Ice Cream in Spokane facebook

Pullman

Ferdinand’s Ice Cream Shoppe

2035 Ferdinand’s Ln, Washington State University
Website

Ferdinand's Ice Creamery credit: WSU
Ferdinand's Ice Creamery credit: WSU

Ellensburg

Winegars Homemade Ice Cream

Ellensburg, WA 98926
Website

Winegar's Coffee &amp; Creamery facebook
Winegar's Coffee & Creamery facebook

Western Washington;

Duvall

CC’s Ice Cream and Espresso

15525 Maine St NE

CC's Espresso &amp; Ice Cream facebook
CC's Espresso & Ice Cream facebook

Lynden

Edaleen Dairy

9593 Washington 539, Lynden, WA 98264
Website

Edaleen Dairy Ice Cream in Lynden facebook
Edaleen Dairy Ice Cream in Lynden facebook
Port Townsend

Elevated Ice Cream

631 Water St, Port Townsend, WA 98368
Website

Elevated Ice Cream Shop facebook
Elevated Ice Cream Shop facebook
Seattle

Husky Deli

4721 California Ave SW, Seattle, WA 98116
Website

Husky Deli in West Seattle facebook
Husky Deli in West Seattle facebook

Molly Moon’s

Wallingford, Queen Anne, U Village, Capitol Hill, Madrona, 19th & Mercer
Website

Molly Moon's ice cream flight facebook
Molly Moon's ice cream flight facebook
Vancouver

Ice Cream Renaissance

1925 Main St, Vancouver, WA 98660
Website

Cinnamon Roll ice cream at Ice Cream Renaissance facebook
Cinnamon Roll ice cream at Ice Cream Renaissance facebook
Tacoma

Ice Cream Social

2914 6th Ave
Website

Coconut Rocky Road from Ice Cream Social in Tacoma facebook
Coconut Rocky Road from Ice Cream Social in Tacoma facebook
Coupeville

Kapaws Iskreme

21 Front St NE, Coupeville, WA 98239
Website

Kapaws Iskreme in Coupeville, WA facebook
Kapaws Iskreme in Coupeville, WA facebook

Bellingham

Mallard Ice Cream

1323 Railroad Ave, Bellingham, WA 98225
Website

Ice cream flight at Mallard Ice Cream shop facebook
Ice cream flight at Mallard Ice Cream shop facebook

 

Olympia

Olympic Mountain Ice Creamery

221 W Bambi Farms Rd, Shelton, WA 98584
Website

Pear Huckleberry Sorbet from Olympic Mountain Ice Cream in Shelton facebook
Pear Huckleberry Sorbet from Olympic Mountain Ice Cream in Shelton facebook

LOOK: The 21 most popular ice cream flavors in America

Stacker analyzed YouGov data and found the most popular ice cream flavors in the U.S. Read on to find America's favorite flavors.

Gallery Credit: Stacker

The 8 Worst Ice Cream Brands in America

The independent financial news and opinion website 24/7 Wall St. recently released an article listing the ‘8 Worst Ice Cream Brands in America,’ and believe it or not, several of these brands are sold right here in Maine.

Gallery Credit: Jordan Verge

Filed Under: ice cream shops in washington
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