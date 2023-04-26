Visit Washington&#8217;s Favorite Ice Cream Shops

Ferdinand's Ice Creamery at WSU photo credit; WSU

Here come's the kick-off to warmer weather and ice cream eating season!  Do we have to limit the enjoyment of ice cream to warmer weather?  Of course not but where are the best places to get ice cream in Washington State?

PBS compiled a list, did your favorite get a mention?

We are going to categorize the list by region:

Eastern Washington;

Spokane

Brain Freeze Creamery

9608 E Montgomery Ave, Spokane Valley, WA 99206
Yummy strawberry ice cream on a hand dipped cone at Brain Freeze Creamery Instagram
Spokane

Mary Lou’s

821 N Evergreen Rd, Spokane Valley, WA 99216
Mary Lou's Milk Bottle in Spokane facebook
Spokane

The Scoop Ice Cream

1001 W 25th Ave, Spokane, WA 99203
The Scoop Ice Cream in Spokane facebook
Pullman

Ferdinand’s Ice Cream Shoppe

2035 Ferdinand’s Ln, Washington State University
Ferdinand's Ice Creamery credit: WSU
Ellensburg

Winegars Homemade Ice Cream

Ellensburg, WA 98926
Winegar's Coffee & Creamery facebook
Western Washington;

Duvall

CC’s Ice Cream and Espresso

15525 Maine St NE

CC's Espresso & Ice Cream facebook
Lynden

Edaleen Dairy

9593 Washington 539, Lynden, WA 98264
Edaleen Dairy Ice Cream in Lynden facebook
Port Townsend

Elevated Ice Cream

631 Water St, Port Townsend, WA 98368
Elevated Ice Cream Shop facebook
Seattle

Full Tilt

White Center, Columbia City, U-District, Ballard
Full Tilt ice cream sundae facebook
 Seattle

Husky Deli

4721 California Ave SW, Seattle, WA 98116
Husky Deli in West Seattle facebook
Vancouver

Ice Cream Renaissance

1925 Main St, Vancouver, WA 98660
Cinnamon Roll ice cream at Ice Cream Renaissance facebook
Tacoma

Ice Cream Social

2914 6th Ave
Coconut Rocky Road from Ice Cream Social in Tacoma facebook
Bellingham

Rocket Donuts

306 W. Holly St. (Corner of Holly and Bay, Downtown Bellingham) and 1021 Harris Ave. Bellingham, WA 98225
Primarily a donut shop, Rocket Donuts is popular for it's locally produced Acme Ice Cream facebook
Coupeville

Kapaws Iskreme

21 Front St NE, Coupeville, WA 98239
Kapaws Iskreme in Coupeville, WA facebook
Bellingham

Mallard Ice Cream

1323 Railroad Ave, Bellingham, WA 98225
Ice cream flight at Mallard Ice Cream shop facebook
Seattle

Molly Moon’s

Wallingford, Queen Anne, U Village, Capitol Hill, Madrona, 19th & Mercer
Molly Moon's ice cream flight facebook
Poulsbo

Mora Ice Creamery

139 Madrone Ln N, Bainbridge Island, WA 98110
Mora Ice Creamery in Poulsbo facebook
Seattle

Old School Frozen Custard

1316 E Pike St, Seattle, WA 98122
Ice cream's creamier cousin Old School Frozen Custard's Banana Cream facebook
Olympia

Olympic Mountain Ice Creamery

221 W Bambi Farms Rd, Shelton, WA 98584
Pear Huckleberry Sorbet from Olympic Mountain Ice Cream in Shelton facebook
Whidbey Island

Whidbey Island Ice Cream

Various
Whidbey Island ice cream facebook
Poulsbo

Viking Feast Ice Cream

20373 Viking Ave NW
