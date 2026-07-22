Where are the best places to get ice cream in Washington State?

There is plenty of hot, summer weather ahead, so find the best ice cream shops in Washington and enjoy a scoop or two.

PBS compiled a list; did your favorite get a mention?

We are going to categorize the list by region:

Eastern Washington;

Spokane

The Scoop Ice Cream

1001 W 25th Ave, Spokane, WA 99203

Website

The Scoop Ice Cream in Spokane facebook The Scoop Ice Cream in Spokane facebook

Pullman

Ferdinand’s Ice Cream Shoppe

2035 Ferdinand’s Ln, Washington State University

Website

Ferdinand's Ice Creamery credit: WSU Ferdinand's Ice Creamery credit: WSU

Ellensburg

Winegars Homemade Ice Cream

Ellensburg, WA 98926

Website

Winegar's Coffee & Creamery facebook Winegar's Coffee & Creamery facebook

Western Washington;

Duvall

CC’s Ice Cream and Espresso

15525 Maine St NE

CC's Espresso & Ice Cream facebook CC's Espresso & Ice Cream facebook

Lynden

Edaleen Dairy

9593 Washington 539, Lynden, WA 98264

Website

Edaleen Dairy Ice Cream in Lynden facebook Edaleen Dairy Ice Cream in Lynden facebook

Port Townsend

Elevated Ice Cream

631 Water St, Port Townsend, WA 98368

Website

Elevated Ice Cream Shop facebook Elevated Ice Cream Shop facebook

Seattle

Husky Deli

4721 California Ave SW, Seattle, WA 98116

Website

Husky Deli in West Seattle facebook Husky Deli in West Seattle facebook

Molly Moon’s

Wallingford, Queen Anne, U Village, Capitol Hill, Madrona, 19th & Mercer

Website

Molly Moon's ice cream flight facebook Molly Moon's ice cream flight facebook

Vancouver

Ice Cream Renaissance

1925 Main St, Vancouver, WA 98660

Website

Cinnamon Roll ice cream at Ice Cream Renaissance facebook Cinnamon Roll ice cream at Ice Cream Renaissance facebook

Tacoma

Ice Cream Social

2914 6th Ave

Website

Coconut Rocky Road from Ice Cream Social in Tacoma facebook Coconut Rocky Road from Ice Cream Social in Tacoma facebook

Coupeville

Kapaws Iskreme

21 Front St NE, Coupeville, WA 98239

Website

Kapaws Iskreme in Coupeville, WA facebook Kapaws Iskreme in Coupeville, WA facebook

Bellingham

Mallard Ice Cream

1323 Railroad Ave, Bellingham, WA 98225

Website

Ice cream flight at Mallard Ice Cream shop facebook Ice cream flight at Mallard Ice Cream shop facebook

Olympia

Olympic Mountain Ice Creamery

221 W Bambi Farms Rd, Shelton, WA 98584

Website

Pear Huckleberry Sorbet from Olympic Mountain Ice Cream in Shelton facebook Pear Huckleberry Sorbet from Olympic Mountain Ice Cream in Shelton facebook