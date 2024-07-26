Are you thirsting for a respite from this pulverizing summer heat? Look no further than the Wenatchee Valley Museum & Cultural Center, which is hosting a series of beginner-friendly indoor workshops next month! (Participants must be 16 and older.)

Sunny Hemphill has been tapped to lead the Pet Portraits Workshop (Saturday, Aug. 10, 1-3PM). Bring your dog, cat, tarantula, etc. Students will paint custom pet portraits using fun acrylic markers and an "easy scraping technique."

Cost to attend: $45 (for members); $55 (nonmembers)

WVC instructor Junko Bailey is a Japanese calligraphy guru, having worked with sumi ink since the impossibly tender age of six. Her Shodo workshop (Saturday, Aug. 17, 1-3PM) delves into "fundamental brush techniques." More than anything, though, the workshop is an exultant tribute to the "aesthetics and traditions" of Shodo.

Cost to attend: $35 (for members); $45 (nonmembers)

Rhia Foster, of Cashmere, is a cardmaking pro, a gifted layerer of paper and color. Her papercraft workshop (Saturday, Aug. 24, 1-3PM) delves into card and ornament creation - the transference of images onto plexiglass.

This class, according to a museum press release, is "hands-on and a great way to relieve stress and create unique works of art without pressure."

Cost to attend: $35 (for members); $45 (nonmembers)

You know what else is cathartic? Stencil painting! Just ask Lindsay Breidenthal. Her stencil workshop (Saturday, Aug. 31, 1-3PM) emphasizes practicality. Under the watchful tutelage of Breidenthal, students will handmake bookmarks, postcards and other "small, practical art pieces to take home or gift." No judgment here! The stencil workshop is open to non-painters and neophyte painters.

Cost to attend: $45 (for members); $55 (nonmembers)

Keep in mind that if you register for three or more classes, you're eligible for a 10% discount.

The 2024 Summer Art Series is sponsored by Wenatchee Art Consortium. Click here for information on how to register.