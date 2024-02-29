High School Arts Show Opens Friday At Wenatchee Museum

The 45th annual Regional High School Art Show opens tomorrow (Friday, March 1) at the Wenatchee Valley Museum & Cultural Center.

The exhibit is part of the First Fridays Art Walk series and will feature artwork from students in Chelan, Douglas, Grant, and Okanogan Counties.

Museum spokesperson, Terra Sokol, says there will be art from various grade levels and categories on display.

"The winners will be recognized in eight categories. We have drawing, mixed media, three-dimensional print making, painting, photography, graphic arts and design, and decorative arts."

Attendees can vote for their favorite pieces which will be considered for the People’s Choice Awards and a panel of judges will also select the Best of Show works which will advance for display at the annual Superintendent’s High School Art Show in Olympia.

Sokol says there's plenty for art lovers and the general public to get excited about.

"We have so many entries this year! I am genuinely so excited for everyone to see it all. Every time I walk by the featured exhibit, I'm always admiring all of the work and have just really enjoyed seeing the exhibit come together."

Guests of the show can also view the sculptures from this year's Beauty of Bronze exhibit.

Both the Regional High School Art Show and Beauty of Bronze will run through Saturday, April 6th with a reception and awards ceremony to be held on Saturday, March 16 from 1-3 PM.

