The Wenatchee Valley Museum and Cultural Center is housed in two historic buildings dating back to 1917 and 1937.

The museum's last major capital campaign was in 1990, 34 years ago. Just last year, the number of daily visitors, programs and summer camps increased some 34%.

How is the Museum addressing the growth and trying to better serve the public?

According to a news release, the Museum has plans to expand and renovate it's historic buildings and become a vibrant connection for the region's past and future.

The Museum Board of Directors started a five-year Strategic plan in 2019.

It's conclusions call for reimagined spaces for an improved visitor experience and an enhancement to downtown Wenatchee.

Artist rendering of Museum Annex Image: WVMCC Artist rendering of Museum Annex Image: WVMCC loading...

"Our community deserves a thriving museum that offers something for everyone, from our youngest visitors to our lifelong patrons," said Marriah Thornock, Executive Director of the Wenatchee Valley Museum & Cultural Center.

"This expansion and renovation project will allow us to create a more dynamic and interactive space that truly reflects the multi-faceted history and culture of North Central Washington. We envision a welcoming and inclusive gathering place where our entire community can come together to explore, learn, and connect with one another and our region's vibrant heritage. From hands-on exhibits that spark curiosity in young minds to thought-provoking programs that engage lifelong learners, we want to offer something meaningful for everyone."

The Wenatchee Museum and Cultural Center is housed in the old Wenatchee Post Office and Annex at 127 South Mission Street in Wenatchee.

Get our free mobile app

Courtney Tiffany, Dir. of Operations says the historic infrastructure presents some real challenges as the museum grows. "The current space constraints not only limit our ability to showcase new and diverse exhibitions but also create bottlenecks in visitor flow. Our entrances lack clear signage and welcoming features, making it difficult for guests to navigate our museum. Many of our permanent exhibits date back to the 1970s, and it is time for us to present the stories of our region in more engaging and interactive ways. This project is essential to truly serve our community and fulfill our mission."

The Wenatchee Valley Museum and Cultural Center is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that operates with the support of the cities of Wenatchee and East Wenatchee. Learn more at www.wvmcc.org

Read More: Washington State Transportation Museums

Read More: Blue Bird Brings Back Famous Skookum Sign