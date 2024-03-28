Wenatchee Museum Offering Kids STEM Camp During Spring Break

Many of the region's elementary school students will be on Spring Break next week, and the Wenatchee Valley Museum & Cultural Center has set up some fun ways to keep them busy.

The museum's Robots & Engineers Camp is designed to help kids in kindergarten through fifth grade unleash their creativity and ignite a passion for innovation, all while having a blast and making new friends.

Museum spokesperson, Terra Sokol, says the campers will get the thrill of engaging in a variety of hands-on activities.

"They're going to have access to technology that will help them either work on robotics or engineering challenges. Some of the kids are going to be building animated robots and it's just going to be a lot of fun."

Sokol says the camp will center around themes related to STEM (science, technology, engineering, and math) projects, and campers will be taking over a portion of the museum to use as their own personal laboratory.

"They're going to be designing, constructing, and problem solving through exciting challenges, and they're going to be working in the Maker Space. It's sort of in the basement of the museum but it's a really amazing little space."

The camp will run from Monday, April 1 through Thursday, April 4.

Space is limited and registration is required.

Pricing details and camp hours can be found along with other information by clicking here.