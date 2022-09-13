Wenatchee Night At the Museum To Showcase Gourmet Food, Libations

The Wenatchee Valley Museum & Cultural Center is holding its annual Night at the Museum fundraiser this month.

The gathering will showcase gourmet food along with a variety of wines, beers, ciders, mixed drinks and live music.

Museum Outreach Coordinator Ashley Sinner says it'll take place at three separate locations on the museum grounds.

"The parking lot will have tents and lights, kind of like a garden party setting," Sinner said. "There's live music in each of the different rooms, venues within the museum and in the parking lot."

The museum's current marquee attraction called "Zoo in You" will also be part of the evening.

Zoo in You: The Human Microbiome is an exploration of inner microorganisms that reside inside the human body. It's a traveling exhibit produced by the Oregon Museum of Science and Industry.

Sinner says there'll also be a specific attraction to raise money for the non-profit.

"There's a silent auction too, because it is a fundraiser for the museum," Sinner said. "There'll be really great packages from local businesses."

The Museum is a 501(c)(3) organization that operates with the support of the cities of Wenatchee and East Wenatchee, as well as private donors.

Night at the Museum takes place on Saturday, September 24, from 6 to 9 p.m.

Tickets are $75 for museum members, $100 for non-members.

Ticket price includes 12 tasting tickets and one full pour token, and an assortment of culinary dishes.

Bottles of wine, beer, and spirits will be available for purchase and all sales benefit the museum.

Call 509-888-6240 or go to wenatcheevalleymuseum.org to reserve your tickets.