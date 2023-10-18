Wenatchee Museum Halloween Attraction Billed As Bigger This Year

The Wenatchee Valley Museum & Cultural Center is once again hosting its Haunted Museum experience for the Halloween season.

The museum has converted its basement space into creepy underground hallways with intricate mazes and secret passageways.

It also has several themed rooms that rival scenes from classic horror movies.

Museum spokesperson Terra Sokol says the attraction will be bigger and more elaborate than in previous years.

"In previous years we've had some sections blocked off," said Sokol. "But this year, essentially, most of the museum is going to be open for the Haunted Museum."

The museum bills its Haunted Museum as a premier destination for thrill-seekers and enthusiasts who have a dark taste for entertainment. Refreshments are even referred to as spooktacular.

The Haunted Museum opens nightly 6-9 PM on Friday, Saturday and Sunday of this weekend (Oc.t 20, 21 and 22) and next (Oct. 27,28,29). The tour starts at approximately 9 PM.

Groups of up to six people can explore the Haunted Museum together.

Tickets are $15 if preregister and $20 at the door.

The museum says wait times may vary, and tickets have been known to sell out quickly.

In addition, The Wenatchee Valley Museum is also connected to the Wenatchee Downtown Association's Trick-or-Treat the Avenue event on Halloween afternoon, Tuesday Oct.31, from 3–5 PM.

Younger kids and families are invited to explore the Haunted Museum with the lights on to find all the Treat Spots scattered around the building.

This trick-or-treat event is free and registration is not required.

The Haunted Museum is not recommended for children under 13.

In addition, the museum is cautioning the public that the Haunted Museum contains elements that could be unsettling to some people. The attraction includes bright flashing lights, lasers, fog machines, scent devices, loud noises, startle effects, confined spaces, stairs, and dark areas.

The Wenatchee Valley Museum is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that operates with the support of the cities of Wenatchee and East Wenatchee.