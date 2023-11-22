The Wenatchee Valley Museum & Cultural Center is hosting its eighth-annual Holiday Tea next month.

The event will take place at the historic Wells House on the campus of Wenatchee Valley College.

Museum spokesperson, Terra Sokol, says the festivities will include a traditional English-style tea party as always.

"There will be select teas from a local tea shop and a catered brunch that will include finger sandwiches and sweet pastries. There will also be musical entertainment."

Sokol says this year's Holiday Tea has a cozy theme.

"This year's theme is 'A Homespun Holiday Tea' and we're going to be bringing in quilts that were handmade by one of our Wells House volunteers, Heidi Thaut. She will also be presenting on various fabrics and the art of quilting."

The event will conclude with an auction featuring handcrafted wreaths made by Wells House volunteers.

The Holiday Tea will take place on Saturday, December 9 at 10:30 a.m.

Tickets are $40 for members and $45 for non-members. Pre-registration is required and space is limited.

To pre-register for the event, click here.