Wenatchee Valley College Hires New Athletic Director

Wenatchee Valley College (WVC) has announced the hiring of a new Athletic Director.

Brian Kortz will lead and support WVC's seven sports teams, as well as offer support in the school's exercise science department, and provide opportunities for students to participate in recreational activities.

Kortz has over 15 years of experience within collegiate athletics and comes to WVC via Northwestern State University in Natchitoches, Louisiana, where he worked as associate athletic director for external relations.

The Colorado native also held the same position at Bemidji State University in Minnesota, and has also worked at Western Oregon University, Western New Mexico University, and Lincoln University of Missouri.

His first day at WVC will be July 15.