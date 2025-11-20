Wenatchee Valley College Board of Trustees renewed the contract for its president this week.

Details of the New Contract

WVC said the trustees unanimously approved President Faimous Harrison for another three years, beginning Jan. 1, 2026.

READ MORE: Wildfires Are Chelan County's Largest Polluter

The trustees approved the contract to extend his current salary of $275,834.

“I want to extend my sincere appreciation to the Board of Trustees, faculty, staff, students, and community members for their continued support of our college,” Harrison said. “Their commitment to WVC's mission, vision, and values, and our focus on uplifting and supporting one another, strengthens the foundation on which we continue to build our shared future.”

Strategic Planning and Campus Initiatives Under Harrison

Get our free mobile app

WVC hired Dr. Harrison in 2022 as the 13th president. During his first three years, the college said he initiated a revision of WVC's strategic plan, mission, and vision statements to reflect the college's role in the region and support the needs of students, faculty, staff, and community stakeholders.

Harrison also helped establish the inaugural WVC Leadership Development Academy Cohort, which develops leaders from within the college to support succession planning. Nearly 25 faculty and staff from the Wenatchee and Omak campuses took part in the first session in mid-October.

Harrison’s Priorities for the New Contract Term

Harrison said he hopes to ensure the financial health of the college, improve communication, active listening, and engagement with faculty, staff, students, and community members.

“Our faculty and staff have an abundance of expertise and knowledge, and we will be more intentional in amplifying voices and ideas that advance our college, while also learning from each other and breaking down silos and barriers to success,” Harrison said.

The WVC Board of Trustees includes chair Wilma Cartagena, Phylicia Hancock Lewis, Paula Arno Martinez, Tamara Jackson, and Steve Zimmerman.