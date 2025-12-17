Wenatchee Valley College Announces Summer President’s, Dean’s Lists
Wenatchee Valley College announced its summer quarter President's and Dean's list.
The Dean's List is for students who earned a 3.5 GPA or better while taking at least 12 college-level credits. The President's List is for students who earned a 4.0 GPA while taking at least 12 college-level credits.
40 students made the President's list, while 47 students made the Dean's list.
Dean's List students:
- Arlington: Amalia Beyer
- Auburn: Mary N. Muchiri
- Cashmere: Gabriel Guzman, Mireya Lopez-Guzman, Krisia M. Quintanilla Martinez
Cheney: Kierra Shante Muhammad
- East Wenatchee: Madeline Adair, Vania Adelai Flores II, Scott Kliewer, Jose A. Martinez, Guadalupe Rios
- Ellensburg: Phillip Michael Griffin
- Ephrata: Kelli N. Creekmore, Jose J. Martinez
Ferndale: Tia Gilday
- Leavenworth: Anthony Bohorfoush, Bianca Tapia Vizcaino, Autumn J. West
Okanogan: Yudany Elizabeth Padilla
- Omak: Brenda Duarte
- Oroville: Kayla L. Hayworth
- Outlook: Aracely Verduzco
- Peshastin: Iris Brizeida Gonzalez-Acevedo
- Post Falls, Idaho: Kara Elizabeth Flaherty
- Quincy: Jose D. Mendoza Gonzalez, Gerardo Villanueva II
- Republic: Megan Nicole Carter
- Richland: Camilla Louise Gamble Ausmus
- Rock Island: Sandy Judith Montes
- Tonasket: Carmen Pacheco
- Wenatchee: Jonathan Aguilar Jr., Daniela Alatorre, Ethan Benton, Sara Blakney, Ryker Carlson-Marchand, Diana Corral Torres, Dugan J. Crowell, Omar E. Escobedo, Iris Giles, Carl Gooch, Tammy Hampton, Luke Hawkins, Jason Hays, Kyle Evan McLean, Shoni Moreno, Matthew Dennis Parsons, Jerilyn Marie Sisich
Get our free mobile app
President's List students:
- Auburn: Martha Mugo
- Brewster: Sandra Munguia
- Cashmere: Karen Lauren May
- East Wenatchee: Kami Noel Aldrich, Teagan Grace Cannon, Victor Daniel Jacobo, Caitlin Marie Redden, Karina I. Sanchez-Galvan, Cameron Scaramozzino, Edgar Tovar Salgado, Javier Villegas, Samuel John Wester, Belen Zepeda-Sanchez
- Ellensburg: Kourtney D. Bender
- Graham: Liz Harris
- Malaga: Richard Alan Bryant
- Okanogan: Sierra Nicole McKinnon
- Omak: Thomas Anthony Goodison, Kalli Reese
- Orondo: Nayeli Saldana-Zavala
- Peshastin: Catherine Graybill
- Renton: Esther Thiongo
- Rock Island: Johanna Lizeth Perez
- Royal City: Sonia Yeraldina Torres
- Spokane: Brianna Michel
- Sunnyside: Noemi Dominguez
- Tonasket: Jevonti E. Haney Williamson
- Wenatchee: Andrea Catheryne Brooks, Karyna Bukovtsova, Alex X. Garcia, Holly Green, Shanna Helms, Lorena Jimenez-Guillen, Trevor Lincoln Olsen, Emily Rose Orellan, Gladys Pacheco, Rebekah LeAnne Pies, Solangel Sanchez, Drew Allen Slocum
Wenatchee Valley College Knight At The Wild
One of the many promotional nights at Wenatchee Wild home games
Gallery Credit: Mark Rattner with KPQ Newsradio 560