Wenatchee Valley College announced its summer quarter President's and Dean's list.

The Dean's List is for students who earned a 3.5 GPA or better while taking at least 12 college-level credits. The President's List is for students who earned a 4.0 GPA while taking at least 12 college-level credits.

40 students made the President's list, while 47 students made the Dean's list.

Dean's List students:

Arlington: Amalia Beyer

Auburn: Mary N. Muchiri

Cashmere: Gabriel Guzman, Mireya Lopez-Guzman, Krisia M. Quintanilla Martinez

Cheney: Kierra Shante Muhammad

East Wenatchee: Madeline Adair, Vania Adelai Flores II, Scott Kliewer, Jose A. Martinez, Guadalupe Rios

Ellensburg: Phillip Michael Griffin

Ephrata: Kelli N. Creekmore, Jose J. Martinez

Ferndale: Tia Gilday

Leavenworth: Anthony Bohorfoush, Bianca Tapia Vizcaino, Autumn J. West

Okanogan: Yudany Elizabeth Padilla

Omak: Brenda Duarte

Oroville: Kayla L. Hayworth

Outlook: Aracely Verduzco

Peshastin: Iris Brizeida Gonzalez-Acevedo

Post Falls, Idaho: Kara Elizabeth Flaherty

Quincy: Jose D. Mendoza Gonzalez, Gerardo Villanueva II

Republic: Megan Nicole Carter

Richland: Camilla Louise Gamble Ausmus

Rock Island: Sandy Judith Montes

Tonasket: Carmen Pacheco

Wenatchee: Jonathan Aguilar Jr., Daniela Alatorre, Ethan Benton, Sara Blakney, Ryker Carlson-Marchand, Diana Corral Torres, Dugan J. Crowell, Omar E. Escobedo, Iris Giles, Carl Gooch, Tammy Hampton, Luke Hawkins, Jason Hays, Kyle Evan McLean, Shoni Moreno, Matthew Dennis Parsons, Jerilyn Marie Sisich

President's List students:

Auburn: Martha Mugo

Brewster: Sandra Munguia

Cashmere: Karen Lauren May

East Wenatchee: Kami Noel Aldrich, Teagan Grace Cannon, Victor Daniel Jacobo, Caitlin Marie Redden, Karina I. Sanchez-Galvan, Cameron Scaramozzino, Edgar Tovar Salgado, Javier Villegas, Samuel John Wester, Belen Zepeda-Sanchez

Ellensburg: Kourtney D. Bender

Graham: Liz Harris

Malaga: Richard Alan Bryant

Okanogan: Sierra Nicole McKinnon

Omak: Thomas Anthony Goodison, Kalli Reese

Orondo: Nayeli Saldana-Zavala

Peshastin: Catherine Graybill

Renton: Esther Thiongo

Rock Island: Johanna Lizeth Perez

Royal City: Sonia Yeraldina Torres

Spokane: Brianna Michel

Sunnyside: Noemi Dominguez

Tonasket: Jevonti E. Haney Williamson

Wenatchee: Andrea Catheryne Brooks, Karyna Bukovtsova, Alex X. Garcia, Holly Green, Shanna Helms, Lorena Jimenez-Guillen, Trevor Lincoln Olsen, Emily Rose Orellan, Gladys Pacheco, Rebekah LeAnne Pies, Solangel Sanchez, Drew Allen Slocum