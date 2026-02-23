Wenatchee Valley College Seeks Nominations for 2026 Alumni Award
The Wenatchee Valley College Foundation is accepting nominations for the 2026 WVC Distinguished Alumni Award.
What Is the WVC Distinguished Alumni Award?
Established in 1975, the award recognizes an alum who has distinguished themselves in their chosen professional field, made significant contributions to their community on a local, state, national, or international level, and demonstrated integrity in their personal life and gained the respect of their peers.
Who Is Eligible for Nomination?
To qualify, the nominee must have attended WVC for a year or longer. Self-nominations are permitted. A group may be considered for this award, but all members must be WVC alumni.
Recent Distinguished Alumni Honorees
Recent recipients include WVC director of counseling services Bertha Sanchez, clinical social worker Ricardo Escobedo, Omak entrepreneur Dennis Carlton, community volunteer Darrel Dickenson, and Eastmont educator Jaime Ramirez.
