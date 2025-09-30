Wenatchee Valley College announces the restoration of funding for its migrant assistance program.

Why CAMP Funding Was Suspended

The College said the U.S. Department of Education renewed funding for the College Assistance Migrant Program (CAMP). The College will begin re-staffing the CAMP office and connecting with students who applied to the program for the 2025-26 academic year.

“Through uncertainty, we remained optimistic and hopeful that CAMP would return,” said Levi Vega, CAMP program director and acting athletics director. “We look forward to beginning the new school year with renewed energy to serve and collaborate with faculty and staff to empower CAMP Scholars to accomplish their goals. From the bottom of our hearts, we would like to thank all the supporters, and we appreciate kind words from students, campus colleagues, and community partners.”

What CAMP Provides to Students

The Department of Education awarded a $2.4 million grant to CAMP in spring 2024, but the College did not receive the funds by its anticipated July 1 deadline. Due to a lack of federal funding, WVC suspended its CAMP program in mid-July.

CAMP’s Impact at Wenatchee Valley College

WVC CAMP began in 2009. It is designed to help students from migrant and seasonal farmworker backgrounds during their first year of college, providing academic and financial support services. The program also collaborates with college instructors, student services, and community-based organizations to improve educational opportunities.

What’s Ahead for CAMP Through 2029

Before its suspension, the program served over 850 CAMP scholars across 16 separate cohorts of students. In its current grant cycle of 2024-2029, CAMP is set to serve an additional 225 CAMP scholars and will celebrate its 20th anniversary in 2029.