Wenatchee Valley College suspends its College Assistance Migrant Program (CAMP) due to a lack of federal funding.

Why WVC Suspended CAMP

The college said the Trump Administration's budget bill negotiations delayed the release of funding for months, adding the college's administration is doing everything it can to retain the staff.

“Our CAMP program is critical to who we are at Wenatchee Valley College. As an institution dedicated to expanding access to education and serving all members of our community, especially underrepresented students and their families, this is a tremendous loss for us today," said President Faimous Harrison. "We are working tirelessly to find opportunities to continue this transformative work for future generations of students. We stand with our CAMP scholars and their families and will keep our community updated as more information becomes available.”

How WVC Is Supporting Impacted Students

Students enrolled in CAMP have been notified of the changes, and WVC staff are supporting impacted students.

In Spring 2024, WVC Camp received a $2.4 million grant from the U.S. Department of Education's Office of Migrant Education to fully fund the program through 2029. However, the DoE has not released those funds.

WVC Camp began in 2009, serving over 850 scholars and 16 cohorts of students. In its 2024-2029 grant cycle, CAMP planned on serving an additional 225 scholars and planned on celebrating the program's 20th anniversary in 2029.