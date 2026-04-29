A nominee for the 2025 National Book Award is sharing his work in the Wenatchee Valley College (WVC) "Visiting Writers" series.

Who Is Jonathan Johnson?

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WVC said Jonathan Johnson will read in Wenatchee and Omak in May as part of the series. He is the author of seven books and a professor at Eastern Washington University. His newest books include the 2025 National Book Award nominee "Pine," which is a collection of poems. His work also includes "The Little Lights of Town," a work of fiction.

Johnson's work has been featured in Best American Poetry and on National Public Radio. He migrates between his hometown in Michigan, the Scottish Highlands, and the Inland Northwest.

How the Visiting Writers Series Supports Local Arts

The Visiting Writers series is sponsored by the WVC English Department with support from the Wenatchee Valley College Foundation and North Central Washington Libraries.

When and Where the Readings Will Happen

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Johnson's Wenatchee reading is 2 p.m. Thursday, May 14 in the Grove Recital Hall. His Omak reading is 3:30 p.m. Friday, May 15, at the Omak Public Library. Both events are free and open to the public.