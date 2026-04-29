Confluence Health has a new chief physician executive.

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The Hospital announced Dr. James Murray will step into the newly created role. Dr. Murray has served as the chief medical officer since July 2023. The hospital will select a new Chief Medical Officer in the coming months.

Why Confluence Health Created the New Role

Confluence said the new chief physician executive position strengthens physician input and responsibility for clinical operations and service line performance across Confluence Health.

“I’m looking forward to stepping into this role as we continue serving the residents of North Central Washington with compassionate, excellent care,” Dr. Murray said. “This position is about working closely with physicians and care teams to improve access, coordination, and consistency, so patients across North Central Washington experience the right care, at the right time, in the right setting. Bringing physician perspective into this work is essential, and I’m grateful for the opportunity to help advance how we serve our community.”

Who Is Dr. James Murray?

Dr. Murray is board-certified by the American Board of Internal Medicine and joined what later became Confluence Health in 2005. He previously served as medical director for inpatient medicine and core medical director for specialty and ancillary medicine for Confluence Health.