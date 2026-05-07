The Moses Lake School District is inviting families and community members to attend a Gang Awareness & Prevention Night.

What Families Will Learn

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Officials say the event is designed to provide families, students, and community members with valuable information, resources, and prevention strategies focused on supporting youth and promoting safe, healthy choices.

“This event is about getting ahead of concerns before they become problems,” said executive director of safety & well-being Scott West. “When families understand what to look for and how to respond, we create stronger support systems around our students and a safer community overall.”

Event Information and Resources

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Attendees will learn about current trends and warning signs related to gang involvement, prevention strategies, how to have proactive conversations with children and teens, and community resources available to families.

West added that family engagement remains one of the most important prevention tools available.

Family Support and Community Safety

“Families play a critical role in prevention,” West said. “We want to give parents and guardians real, practical tools—how to recognize warning signs, how to start conversations, and how to connect with resources when they need support.”

Food and refreshments will be provided, and child care will be available during the event.

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The Gang Awareness & Prevention Community Event is 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 12, at Vanguard Academy.

The District is partnering with the North Central Educational Service District, Grant County Sheriff's Office, and Moses Lake Police Department to make this event possible.