Moses Lake School District fired an employee after an independent investigation found that the employee had inappropriate relationships with at least three students.

What Prompted the Investigation

The District received the report in May 2025 that a coach, who also served as a substitute teacher, had a potential inappropriate relationship with a student.

How the District Responded

The District said it immediately placed the employee on administrative leave and initiated an investigation, retaining a third-party independent investigator. The District also worked in cooperation with the Moses Lake Police Department to ensure thoroughness.

Role of Law Enforcement and State Oversight

Moses Lake Police Department said the investigation is complete and submitted its findings to the Grant County Prosecutor's Office for review. Meanwhile, the superintendent of Moses Lake School District submitted its findings to the Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction.

District Statement on Student Safety

"The District takes all concerns involving student safety seriously and follows established procedures to ensure that reports are investigated promptly, thoroughly, and fairly," a press release said. "While personnel matters are confidential, the District remains committed to transparency, accountability, and the safety and well-being of its students."

The District added families and community members who have concerns are encouraged to contact the district office.