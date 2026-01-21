Moses Lake School District is considering construction of a new elementary school and will host a community forum on Monday, January 26th to share information and answer questions from the public.

A facilities needs committee has made a recommendation for a future elementary school on the north end of Moses Lake.

The District’s Facilities Advisory Committee has reviewed enrollment data, facility conditions, long-term capacity needs, and financial planning to help guide future planning for an elementary school.

Get our free mobile app

The committee has recommended locating a future elementary school on the current North Elementary site, bringing together students from North Elementary and Larson Heights Elementary into one school campus.

The January 26 forum will allow the public to ask questions of officials about the recomendation.

The forum will give families and the public an opportunity to learn more about the committee’s work, understand the factors leading to their recommendation, and ask questions of MLSD leaders and committee representatives.

The forum is scheduled from 6pm to 7pm at Larson Heights Elementary School, 700 Lindberg Lane, Moses Lake.