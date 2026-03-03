The Chelan-Douglas Land Trust and the City of Wenatchee have permanently protected 134 acres in the Wenatchee Foothills, now named Lookout Natural Area. The land, north of Wenatchee near Sunnyslope, will be managed for ecological health, public access, and cultural respect.

The area preserves shrub-steppe habitat, mule deer winter range, and migration corridors, and is contiguous with the Swakane Wildlife Unit. Steep cliffs provide nesting habitat for golden eagles and peregrine falcons and are home to the rare Chelan rockmat plant.

Plans for public access include non-motorized trails for walking, running, and mountain biking, with seasonal closures from December through April to protect wildlife.

The acquisition reflects years of community planning and support, including the Ohme family’s conservation vision and funding from the Washington State Recreation and Conservation Office. CDLT and the City are raising $2.16 million for stewardship, habitat restoration, and a future trailhead.

Updates and information on supporting the project are at cdlandtrust.org/support-us/lookout-natural-area