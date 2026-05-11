Two East Wenatchee police officers received statewide honors at a conference last week.

Detective of the Year Recognition

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Sergeant Joshua Virnig received the Washington State Narcotics Investigation Association Detective of the Year award for 2025 after a series of high-profile drug investigations.

Major Drug Investigations

Sgt. Virnig coordinated with a confidential informant that led to an arrest as well as the seizure of drugs and $68,000. He also spearheaded an months-long investigation into an illegal marijuana grow, where authorities arrested the main suspect and seized over 3,200 marijuana plants worth approximately $3 million.

Maverick’s Award-Winning Work

Officer Jordan Conley and his K9 partner Maverick received the Washington State Narcotics Association K9 of the Year award for 2025. Maverick assisted outside agencies 23 times last year, and responded to 39 incidents in East Wenatchee, which led to 46 arrests. Maverick successfully located over 213 grams of methamphetamine, nearly 327 grams of fentanyl and over 1,600 fentanyl pillz, and over 900 grams of cocaine.

Sergeant Cory Bernaiche with the Columbia River Drug Task Force nominated both Officer Conley and Sgt. Virnig.