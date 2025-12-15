Police Seize Cocaine, Guns, Cash in Quincy Narcotics Case

East Wenatchee Police Department's K-9 unit assisted Quincy and Moses Lake Police Departments in locating multiple hidden stashes of cocaine, leading to the arrest of two Quincy residents last week.

K-9 Unit Assists in Quincy Drug Investigation

Moses Lake Police Department said its Regional Tactical Response Team arrested 20-year-old Jilberto Lucatero-Lora and 43-year-old Vanessa Lora-Sanchez on Wednesday, Dec. 10, as part of an ongoing investigation into Lucatero-Lora's alleged involvement in the sale of cocaine and marijuana to Sureno gang members in both Moses Lake and Quincy.

Arrest of Suspect at Quincy Gas Station

TRT arrested Lucatero-Lora at a gas station in the 300 block of F Street SE in Quincy. After his arrest, investigators secured a search warrant for his home located in the 400 block of I Street in Quincy.

Search Warrant Leads to Drug and Firearm Seizure

Inside the home, police contacted Lora-Sanchez, the mother of Lucatero-Lora. Police arrested her for allegedly attempting to destroy evidence related to her son's suspected narcotics activities.

The K-9 unit detected approximately two pounds of cocaine. Detectives also seized five unlawfully possessed firearms, $69,000 in U.S. currency, and various marijuana products.

Charges Filed and Ongoing Investigation

Both Lucatero-Lora and Lora-Sanchez were booked into Grant County Jail on charges including possession of cocaine with intent to deliver, multiple counts of unlawful possession of a firearm, and other felony offenses. Investigators say more charges could be coming as the investigation continues.

