Deputies Seek Public Help Identifying Suspects in Waterville Burglary
The Douglas County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help to identify two people for a burglary of a gas station that happened in April 2025.
The Sheriff's Office said it happened at approximately midnight on April 25 at Whitley Fuel Gas Station in Waterville.
Photos show two people wearing black hoodies entering the gas station. Another surveillance photo shows a light-colored, four-door SUV that police say was also involved in the crime.
Police say anyone who can identify the people or anyone with information about the incident should call the DCSO Tip Line - 509-699-3283.
