Adams County Deputies Search for Man Accused of Sex Crimes

Adams County Sheriff's Office

Police in Adams County are actively looking for a man they claim fled after committing a sex offense.

The Adams County Sheriff's Office said it received a report on Sunday of a sex crime taking place in the 800 block of S Steele Road in Othello.

Deputies established probable cause to arrest 20-year-old Ismael Milan-Basurto for second-degree rape, first-degree incest, second-degree rape of a child, and second-degree child molestation.

<iframe src="https://www.facebook.com/plugins/post.php?href=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.facebook.com%2Fpermalink.php%3Fstory_fbid%3Dpfbid09buoQ6MsaNndAzudKMgzHQAqvUJKJLL6kz4XyfeFwpT4Jt97YVo6w3qV38QJrwt8l%26id%3D100068799866894&show_text=true&width=500" width="500" height="717" style="border:none;overflow:hidden" scrolling="no" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen="true" allow="autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; picture-in-picture; web-share"></iframe>

The Sheriff's Office said Milan-Basurto fled the area before deputies could contact him. Anyone with information about his whereabouts can call 509-659-1122.

