Police in Adams County are actively looking for a man they claim fled after committing a sex offense.

The Adams County Sheriff's Office said it received a report on Sunday of a sex crime taking place in the 800 block of S Steele Road in Othello.

Deputies established probable cause to arrest 20-year-old Ismael Milan-Basurto for second-degree rape, first-degree incest, second-degree rape of a child, and second-degree child molestation.

The Sheriff's Office said Milan-Basurto fled the area before deputies could contact him. Anyone with information about his whereabouts can call 509-659-1122.