Police in Grant County are looking for suspects following a rash of burglaries at several storage facilities late last month.

The Grant County Sheriff's Office says although numerous items were taken, at least two of the crimes involved the theft of unique collectables.

One of the burglaries occurred on Dec. 27 in the Lakeview area of Moses Lake where as many as 400 Hot Wheels toy cars, about half of which are in the original packaging, were stolen from a storage unit.

Get our free mobile app

Less than a week later, on Dec. 31, another burglary occurred at a storage unit in Cascade Valley, where between 60-80 boxes of Warhammer miniature figurines were taken. Warhammer is a tabletop wargame with a medieval fantasy theme which uses the figurines as game pieces.

At this time, investigators have not released in other details regarding the thefts, including what other items may have been stolen nor if any suspects have been identified.

Anyone with information about the crimes or the missing items is being asked to contact the Grant County Sheriff's Office at 509-762-1160.

Callers should reference case #25GS15796 with any tips about the Hot Wheels toys, and case #25GS15944 with any information pertaining to the Warhammer figurines. All tipsters can remain anonymous.