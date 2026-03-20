Two Juveniles In Police Custody After Alleged School Shooting Plot Uncovered In Ellensburg

Two juveniles are in police custody after their alleged plot to commit a school shooting in Ellensburg was uncovered by authorities before it could happen.

The Ellensburg Police Department says its school resource officer at Morgan Middle School conducted an initial investigation after two students reported hearing about the planned shooting.

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Once the concerns had been substantiated, police advised school officials to remove two eighth-grade girls from school grounds as a precaution while the investigation continued.

Shortly after removing the female students from the premises, police established enough probable cause to support the allegations that two other students had planned to commit a shooting at the school and both were taken into police custody.

Investigators reportedly learned that the pair didn't follow through with their plans because they lacked access to the firearms required to commit the crime.

Police say they are forwarding a recommendation to the Kittitas County Prosecuting Attorney's Office that both students be charged with conspiracy to commit murder.

Authorities say at this time, both juveniles are being detained and are not considered a continuing threat to the school or the community at large.